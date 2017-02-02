Klopp leaves door open for potential Sakho return

Jurgen Klopp has told Mamadou Sakho to focus on his loan move to Crystal Palace before worrying about his Liverpool future.

Sakho secured a deadline day deal to depart Anfield for Palace after being frozen out of Liverpool’s first team this season.

The Frenchman did not make a single appearance for the Reds after falling out with Klopp in the summer.

But the Liverpool manager has not ruled out a potential future at the club for the 26-year-old.

“This is not the moment to give Mamadou Sakho advice,” he said on Thursady. “I’d do that personally, not for TV. He needs to focus on Crystal Palace now.

“Who knows what will change in five months? He is on loan now so he still has contract at Liverpool.”

Klopp also had some words of praise for winger Lazar Markovic, who joined Hull, who Liverpool face on Saturday.

He said, of his performance in the draw with Manchester United: “Lazar Markovic played well last night but he can’t play against us so Hull will have a find a different solution.”