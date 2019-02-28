Klopp left completely baffled despite Liverpool finding top form again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not understand some of the scrutiny his team have come under in recent weeks but he was more than happy to answer their critics in resounding fashion.

After four draws in five matches the Reds found their form in stunning style with a 5-0 victory at home to Watford – their biggest win since beating the same opponents by the same scoreline last March.

It came at the ideal time as questions were being asked about whether Liverpool, particularly their all-star forward line, were running out of gas in the title race.

Both two goals apiece from Sadio Mane and Vigil Van Dijk either side of Divock Origi’s strike banished any talk of a crisis of creativity.

“Tomorrow is another day: we have to deal with all the other things but that was fantastic football game and I’m really happy for the boys because they deserve it so much,” said Klopp.

“We draw against Bayern and against (Manchester) United and everybody talks about, I don’t know exactly what they are talking about, but things I don’t understand.

“It’s always about showing reactions but not reactions of the things we are talking about.

“We wanted to play like this every day. That is maybe sometimes possible, sometimes a bit less but you have to be stable and the boys were always stable and really fluent offensively.

“It is a good example of how football should look. Let’s try to do it again and again.”