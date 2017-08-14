Klopp left shellshocked by Coutinho’s Liverpool request

Jurgen Klopp feels personally let down following Philippe Coutinho’s formal request to leave Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder has been the subject of two failed bids from Barcelona this summer – the second of which was for £90million.

And while Liverpool have continued to insist they would not sell Coutinho for any price, the player has attemped to force through a move to the Nou Camp by on Friday emailing the club to make it clear his wish to leave.

Klopp is reported to have since met with Coutinho to inform him once again he would not be sold this summer, especially given the player was happy to sign a new five-year deal in January.

But according to The Times‘ Jonathan Northcroft, Coutinho’s request to leave has hurt the Liverpool manager deeply.

Northcroft claims that “Klopp, who puts such energy into creating group morale, is said to feel personally let down.”

Klopp used his pre-match press conference against Watford to underline Liverpool’s desire to keep Coutinho at Anfield.

And Northcroft refers to those quotes when citing the German manager as being personally let down by his No 10.

The 50-year-old told reporters that “you have to ask the club,” before adding “if bosses decide, for example, just in general, to sell a player or we don’t sell him, then I have to accept it.”

Reports over the weekend linked Liverpool with Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne as a possible replacement, while Schalke’s Max Meyer has also been mentioned as an alternative.

Whomever he may target, the Reds manager may now finally have to accept that Coutinho’s head is gone over his future at Liverpool and accepting the player’s decision could prevent a long-drawn out process for the club that could seriously undermine their campaign.

On the other hand, Steven Gerrard has urged Coutinho to give Liverpool “one more season” in the hope he can stay at Liverpool for now, before being granted his dream Barcelona move next summer.