Klopp left shocked at how Celtic allowed outstanding star to leave

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he cannot believe why Celtic allowed Andrew Robertson to leave the club’s Academy.

The Scotland skipper is regarded as on the world’s best left-backs and was a key member of Klopp’s side that won the Champions League last season.

But the 25-year-old was deemed to be too small and went on to begin his senior career with Queen’s Park, before moving to Dundee United and then Hull City.

Klopp saw something in the player, however, and brought him to Anfield for a bargain £8m in July 2017.

The Reds chief said, as reported in the Evening Times: “It’s so difficult to understand when you look at him now that anyone could ever have let him go.

“Left-back is such an important position and I don’t think in Scotland they have 500 of them, do they? So it’s hard to imagine how you can give up on a boy like this.

“It cannot be his personality or character. It cannot be his speed because he was always quick. It cannot be the quality of his left foot because it was always brilliant when he played for Hull and when I saw him play for Dundee United.

“So a left-back with speed, quality and character? You have to keep him and work with him.

“Yes, he had to improve his defending when he came here but he did it because he has a big heart and all I can say is it would have been a joy for me if I’d met him earlier than I did.”

Read more: Jurgen Klopp says there are two ways of improving in football and explains Liverpool’s preference is to hunt down “world-class potential”.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!