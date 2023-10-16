Klopp left stunned as Edu strong-arms Arsenal past Liverpool and hijacks deal for superb €35m Brazilian star

Liverpool could be left empty-handed in their long-standing quest to bring Andre to Anfield amid strong claims in Brazil that Arsenal are ready to make a serious move to bring the Fluminense midfielder to north London.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp spend the majority of his summer rebuilding a Liverpool midfield that had lost the services of six star players. Indeed, while the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were long planned for, the sudden departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho made their need for new recruits all the more pressing.

As a result, Klopp was able to bring in four new names with the captures of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Waturu Endo and Ryan Gravenberch setting Liverpool back a combined £145.2m.

However, despite bringing in four new players, Klopp remains two bodies light in his midfield compared to last season. And there was one man in the form of Andre, who did manage to escape their clutches over the summer.

Indeed, the president of Fluminense, Mario Bittencourt, has confirmed Liverpool made firm enquries over a possible deal for the one-time capped Brazil midfielder.

However, despite willing to spend up to €30m (£25m) on his signature, Fluminense rejected their advances, making it clear they did not intend to sell while still involved in the Copa Libertadores. That policy appears to have paid dividends too with the Brazilian side reaching through to the final where they will face crack Argentinian side River Plate at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on November 4.

READ MORE ~ The Premier League table of the 2023 calendar year: Villa sandwich Arsenal and Liverpool

Arsenal leap ahead of Liverpool in Andre transfer race

However, Fluminense know they will not be able to hold on to Andre’s services forever and Bittercourt has strongly hinted his side are willing to do business when the January transfer window opens for business in just 77 days.

And with Liverpool’s interest in Andre still very much alive, Bittercourt admits there’s a strong chance the sale could go through.

“The chief executive of Liverpool contacted me directly,” he said last month. “And I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell a player now and I don’t deliver now. If you want to buy now to take in January, we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December’.”

And according to transfer expert Graeme Bailey, Liverpool still like the player a lot and are trying to put into place a move to bring the 22-year-old to Anfiled in January.

However, Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira has now confirmed on his YouTube channel that Arsenal have begun to make moves of their own for Andre.

Gunners willing to pay €35m to add another Brazilian to their mix

Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar is extremely well connected in the Brazil, having already brought a number of top young stars to Arsenal from his homeland in recent years. Indeed, Gabriel Martinelli is the best and most successful recent important Edu has made from the South American country.

And with Arsenal boasting a strong Brazilian contingent – they also have Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes and young winger Marquinhos on their books – they are described as extremely keen on adding Andre to that mix.

The robust midfielder is one of the leading young No 6’s around in the world game and it’s reported that Edu is willing to meet the €35m (£30.3m) price on his head.

His signing will likely lead to the departure of Jorginho, whose deal at Arsenal is due to expire next summer anyway. The Gunners do hold a one-year option on the former Chelsea man, but are willing to move him on if a sizeable offer arrives and if they can land a replacement.

To that end, it would come as no surprise were they to move the player on with Andre arriving as his replacement.

His signing would also bring along Mikel Arteta’s plan to thrust Declan Rice into a more advanced central midfield role, with Andre able to protect the back four.

Per reports, Arsenal are also looking into the signing of Royal Antwerp’s Arthur Vermeeren in addition to Andre.

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Arsenal to thrust Declan Rice into new role as Arteta identifies perfect £15m midfield signing