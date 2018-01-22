Klopp lifts lid on heart-to-heart with struggling Liverpool star

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates with team mate Andy Robertson after scoring the third Liverpool goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on January 14, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the talks he held with Sadio Mane in a bid to get the Liverpool winger back to his best earlier this season.

The Senegalese forward enjoyed a sensational first season at Anfield after joining from Southampton for a bargain £34million – but struggled to replicate his best form in the early stages of the 2017/18 campaign.

That led to Jurgen Klopp pulling Mane in a meeting to try and help the player return to his best; details of which have been revealed by the Liverpool Echo.

“Of course we had talks. I cannot tell you what I told the player in a one-to-one meeting, but it was about what he did so far,” Klopp told the paper.

“Good, good, good, good, good. One or two things not that good, but the rest good. So let’s build on that and ignore the rest.

“That is how life is. You cannot think all the time about your mistakes because that makes no sense. You cannot forget all the good things.”

Mane, however, has looked back to his best in recent weeks with his recent goals against Burnley and Manchester City making in six Premier League strikes in 15 appearances this season.

