Klopp lifts lid on how he once almost signed Christian Eriksen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was close to signing Christian Eriksen for Borussia Dortmund and would ‘love to have the player’ at his disposal.

In 2013, the German manager was tasked with finding his Dortmund side a replacement for the outgoing Mario Gotze, who joined Bayern Munich for €37million.

Joining a select few of possible replacements was then-Ajax star Christian Eriksen, who was keen to move on from Ajax after being named the Danish Football Player of the Year and winning his third consecutive Eredivisie title.

Despite signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan instead, which eventually saw Tottenham sign Eriksen, Klopp’s admiration for the player hasn’t been lost in the years that have followed.

“We were very interested in [Christian] Eriksen, but we had to choose between him [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Kevin] De Bruyne,” he said. “Eriksen is a great player. Everyone would love to have him on their team.

“At that time we had three players, we went after – Henrikh Mkhitariyan, Kevin De Bruyne and Christian Eriksen. We scouted all three very intensely, but we knew we could only get one. We were happy to get Mkhitaryan.

“Since then, Christian Eriksen has taken a great step at Tottenham. He’s very strong.”

“I love Danish players. I had Leon Andreasen at Mainz, he was a monster. I also have fond memories of Bo Svensson. And Mohamed Zidan – he is probably half Danish, because his wife is Danish!

“But it’s not that they are Danes, it is all about their qualities.”

When asked about the possibility of rekindling his interest in the midfielder, Klopp respectively responded: “No, we would not act in that way towards Tottenham.”