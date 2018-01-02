Klopp lifts lid on whether Van Dijk could make debut v Everton

Jurgen Klopp admits he is unsure whether new £75million defender Virgil van Dijk will make his Liverpool debut against Everton on Friday.

The centre-half put pen to paper on a deal expected to keep him at Anfield until the summer of 2023 after finalising his switch from Southampton on New Year’s Day.

While Holland defender Van Dijk was ineligible to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Monday, the player will be free to feature against Everton in the FA Cup third-round on Friday night.

Klopp, however, has refused to say whether the centre-back was in contention to face Sam Allardyce’s Toffees.

“I don’t know,” the German said. “We made a few tests. No rush. He is on fire, really wants (to play), but we have to make sure he can perform.

“Centre-half is a position which depends on the others in the pitch. That means you have to tune it so you work together.

“After Friday, we have a little bit more time. It is a long-time project. It is not important when his first game (is) but how many good games (he has).”

Van Dijk is now the world’s most expensive defender after the £75million fee shattered the £54million spent by Manchester City to sign England full-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham in the summer.

However, the amount he has cost Liverpool is not something the Holland international is thinking about

“Obviously there is a lot of money being paid, but I can’t do anything about that money, I can’t do anything about the price – nobody can,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s only the market. The only thing I can do is just work hard, do the good things and be 100 per cent every day. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I think this is the right time for me to be here and to develop all sorts of aspects of my game. I am looking forward to doing that – that’s the main thing.”

