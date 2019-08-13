Klopp lifts the lid on the problem Liverpool face with new boy Adrian

Recent Liverpool signing Adrian has to to be wrapped up “in cotton wool pretty much”, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

Klopp and Liverpool had a quiet summer in the transfer market with youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott joined in the closing days of the window by veteran keeper Adrian, while Andy Lonergan followed as a free agent this week.

The latter pair have taken on a greater importance than first planned due to the injury Alisson sustained against Norwich in the Premier League season-opening victory last week.

The Brazilian – a Premier League ever-present for Liverpool last season – faces around three weeks on the sidelines, leaving Spaniard Adrian as the club’s first-choice keeper in the meantime.

The former West Ham keeper is expected to feature in Wednesday’s Super Cup final against Chelsea, with Lonergan on the bench.

But in the meantime, Klopp has lifted the lid on the problem Liverpool face with Adrian.

“I’m not worried at all about how he will do it in the long-term, but in the short-term the problem is just that he came here with no club when we signed him,” he told the club’s official website.

“We don’t have to talk too much about it, that’s what the experience is for.

“He looked very good and very sharp from the first session he had with us but of course now we need to be careful [and] pack him in cotton wool pretty much.

“We cannot now do the hardest training with him every day and stuff like this, we have to make him match fit every day, that’s how it is. So that’s what we try and then he will be fine.

“He’s a really, really good goalie and a really good person and since he was in he looked really well, and that’s it.”

