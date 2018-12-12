Jurgen Klopp was left to reflect on a “outstanding Liverpool performance” as his side squeezed into the Champions League knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Napoli.

Leading 1-0 through Mohamed Salah’s 12th of the season, the Reds were left indebted to goalkeeper Alisson, who produced a point-blank block from substitute Arkadiusz Milik to ensure his side got the exact scoreline they needed to progress to the knockout stage.

Klopp was a little lost for words when describing the performance of the Brazilian afterwards.

Liverpool went into the game having to judge a finely-balanced conundrum of winning 1-0 or beating the visitors by two clear goals.

In truth they could have scored four or five and Klopp was impressed with how they played.

“I am still full of adrenaline. This game was just amazing, outstanding, unbelievable, the boys left their whole heart on the pitch,” he said.

Klopp was asked what Liverpool did so well and the German listed two qualities in his side’s match that they did better than ever before.

“Our offensive defending and pressing was some of the best I ever saw,” he added. “How we played football, the intensity was just difficult to deal with, we could have scored more often but the 2-0 doesn’t help a lot.

“We knew at half-time we couldn’t change the tactics and sit deeper. After 65 minutes it was really wild, both sides, counter, counter, counter. Quick transition without really finishing.

“I am really proud of the boys.”

Napoli counterpart Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, could not fault his side’s display but did have a reason to groan after claiming Virgil van Dijk should have seen red.