Liverpool are willing to let Ben Davies sign for Sheffield United after the Yorkshire club relented on their demands for a loan deal, a report claims.

The former Preston centre-back made the shock move to Anfield in January following the Reds’ injury nightmare. Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip meant manager Jurgen Klopp needed new recruits. As such, Davies and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak signed up, the latter on loan.

Furthermore, Kabak fared much better in his six-month spell than Davies, who failed to make a single appearance, did.

As such, speculation has arisen over whether Davies truly has a future at Anfield. Klopp has reportedly insisted in talks with the defender that that is the case.

However, Ibrahima Konate’s arrival and the return to fitness for the injured trio have all-but banished Davies’ game time hopes.

As for where he could move, Sheffield United emerged with interest last month. According to Goal, that transfer has moved a step closer.

Liverpool rejected an initial loan proposal from the Championship side earlier this week. That is because it featured an option to buy in the deal.

However, the Blades are now willing to sign Davies on a straight loan, with Liverpool saying yes.

What’s more, Liverpool like the fact that United play with three centre-backs, meaning Davies would get regular game time.

They are also pushing for immediate promotion back to the Premier League. Liverpool believe the player taking part in such an experience will serve him well.

United manager Slavisa Jokanovic is reportedly a ‘long-term’ admirer of Davies.

Ben Davies has transfer suitors

As well as the Blades, Bournemouth and Celtic have a long-term interest in the centre-back.

Goal adds that ‘at least one’ Premier League club has enquired about a swoop as well.

Davies looked initially like he would stay at Anfield, after travelling to Liverpool’s pre-season training camp.

But after returning home for personal reasons, he will reportedly not return.

In other news, Klopp has reportedly personally intervened in rumours linking another Liverpool star with a summer exit.