Klopp orders Liverpool to walk away from exciting Wolves raid

Liverpool have decided not to consider a move for Wolves striker Raul Jimenez when the transfer window re-opens, according to a report.

Reports have claimed the Reds are keen on the Mexico international, who has become unmissable at Molineux.

The 29-year-old, who initially joined on loan, has scored 39 goals and assisted 18 others in 88 appearances.

And while his contract has three years left to run, he has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Indeed, Jimenez has made no attempt to hide his admiration for the speculation.

The striker said his links to the north west giants in the summer window was “incredible“.

However, the Blood Red Podcast (via Sports Mole) says Liverpool have decided against pursuing a move for the attacker.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have been hit by the financial impact of football’s recent shutdown and are unlikely to fork out sizeable transfer fees fr players.

Such a policy has already been seen, with Liverpool backing away from activating Timo Werner’s £50million release clause.

Instead, Chelsea swooped in and agreed a deal, with Werner’s impending Stamford Bridge move announced on Thursday.

Jimenez said of the recent speculation surrounding his signature: “It’s something very cool. I don’t know if they are true, they are rumours.

“Since they are talking about me, different teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool.

“They are teams that in the history of football are important.”

Elsewhere, reports have claimed Liverpool are also keen on Jimenez’s fellow Wolves stars Adama Traore and Ruben Neves.

