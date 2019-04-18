Klopp: Liverpool legends will have to fight and work on Anfield return

Jurgen Klopp has warned that the return to Anfield for Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho will not be an easy one for the pair.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk were on the scoresheet as Wednesday’s 4-1 win in Porto secured a last-four meeting in the Champions League between the Premier League leaders and LaLiga’s top side.

Suarez and Coutinho, who both enjoyed brilliant spells at Liverpool will return to Anfield in the second leg which will be played on May 7.

Both the former Reds will be expected to feature over the two legs and Klopp was asked at the post-match press conference on the prospect of facing two former players.

“Honestly, the only thing I am thinking about is Cardiff on Sunday,” Klopp said.

“For these two boys, it is very special, because they are Liverpool legends. But I don’t think it will be a friendly game, we have to fight and work and they will do that as well.

“It is a wonderful game, Liverpool vs Barcelona in the semi-finals. Now let’s try to do the best there and we will see what happens.”