Klopp driving Liverpool raid on Chelsea for star given mixed Tuchel signals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is ‘keen’ to prise a Chelsea star who continues to be overlooked by Thomas Tuchel away from Stamford Bridge, per a report.

Tuchel has been everything Chelsea fans could’ve hoped for and more since arriving in January. The Champions League has already been delivered in emphatic fashion. Additionally, their early season form this season has led many to install them as favourites to lift the Premier League.

However, one player who has been marginalised under Tuchel is Callum Hudson-Odoi. And per the Express, Klopp is hoping the door is ajar for Liverpool to swoop.

The 20-year-old winger has been a bit-part player since Tuchel’s arrival. He has featured just once in the Premier League this term. He was again an unused substitute in their 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Hudson-Odoi primarily operates as a winger. Though Tuchel has opted to deploy the youngster at right-wingback on occasion.

But with Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta already in position, the likelihood of regular game-time appears bleak. Furthermore, his chances of usurping the likes of Mason Mount or Kai Havertz in the dual roles behind Romelu Lukaku are slim.

Despite that, Tuchel described a potential loan deal to Borussia Dortmund in the latter stages of the summer window as an “impossible” one to sanction. That was despite admitting it would have been a “good opportunity” for Hudson-Odoi to shine.

Chelsea and Tuchel write up defensive shortlist Chelsea are starting to devise a shortlist of defensive targets and could make a move as early as January, as the blues remain interested in a French international midfielder while Tuchel wishes Mendy wasn't praised for doing his job.

But according to the Express (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), Tuchel’s resolve could soon be tested once more.

Klopp is described as ‘keen’ to test the waters over the talented attacker. Though convincing Chelsea to sell to a direct rival would be difficult, the Reds are deemed ‘carefully considering’ making an approach.

Liverpool’s interest in Hudson-Odoi reportedly dates back to 2019. It’s claimed the Reds held talks with the player’s agent around the time Bayern Munich saw a bid rejected.

Top five punditry partnerships – Jimmy Greaves, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and more

Liverpool youngster sparked “immediate” Klopp call

Meanwhile, Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders says that he knew straight after watching youngster Kaide Gordon that he would be a good fit in the first team.

The 16-year-old, who celebrates his birthday next month, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds. However, he has already been in and around the first-team players in pre-season. In fact, he played 120 minutes over three games this summer.

Ahead of a potential first-team debut in the Carabao Cup against Norwich on Tuesday, Lijnders revealed how he spotted Gordon’s talents in this summer’s pre-season.

“About Kaide, before pre-season we always make sure that our biggest talents, or our talents, start a week earlier than we start, so they start with the U23s training,” the coach said in a press conference (via Liverpool’s website).

“So I went to watch U23s training. I see one player and he has fire in each moment he touched the ball!

“He passes players like they are not standing there, so I call Jurgen [Klopp] immediately like, ‘Wow, we have a new player here!’”

READ MORE: Liverpool midfield target hints at switch after revealing ‘dream’ scenario