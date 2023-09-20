Klopp develops Liverpool transfer master plan to replace Mo Salah with Real Madrid superstar

Reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool are considering replacing Mohamed Salah with highly-rated Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Saudi club Al Ittihad saw a £150m bid rejected for the Egyptian international last month, and reports suggested they were willing to pay up to £215m for him.

Salah is Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League goal scorer and is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment. He scored 30 goals and made 16 assists last season. He has started off well this term, too, netting two goals and making four assists in five games so far.

Al Ittihad are likely to come back in for Salah in January, though. While Liverpool’s public stance is that he is not for sale, £215m is a hell of a lot of money to turn down for a 31-year-old.

Reports suggest that Klopp has drawn up a list of candidates to replace Salah should he make the switch to Saudi this winter.

Now, it appears that Rodrygo has emerged on his shortlist, but he certainly wouldn’t be a cheap addition for Liverpool.

READ MORE: Barcelona trapped, as Liverpool, Arsenal both tipped to spring stunning transfer in 2024

Liverpool eye ambitious move for Rodrygo

According to reports from Spain (as cited by GOAL), Liverpool are ‘keen’ on signing Rodrygo as a replacement for Salah.

The Brazil international signed for Real Madrid in 2019 and he has gradually become one of their most important players.

Rodrygo has made 170 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos, scoring 38 goals and making 32 assists in the process.

The winger, who can play as a centre-forward when required, has a great habit of scoring goals in big games.

He netted a brace in the Copa del Rey final last season, for example, as well as a goal in the Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea. In 2021/22, he scored two goals to knock Man City out of the Champions League semi-finals, too.

Rodrygo could be exactly the kind of player Liverpool need to consistently challenge for trophies again. As mentioned, though, he definitely won’t come cheap.

The report notes that it would most likely require a bid in excess of €100m (approx. £86.5m) to convince Real Madrid to sell one of their star players like him.

With that in mind, Liverpool will have to put their money where their mouth is to get a deal done. If they do sell Salah for £215m, though, they will have plenty of funds available to bring in a replacement.

READ MORE: Liverpool ecstatic after confirmed agreement gives Klopp his own Lionel Messi