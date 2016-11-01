Klopp: Liverpool using rugby-style tactics to toughen up keepers

Liverpool have introduced a new training method this season to help their struggling goalkeepers, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

Loris Karius joined the club in the summer from Mainz, but has largely failed to impress as first-choice goalkeeper, keeping two clean sheets in his six outings so far.

He replaced Simon Mignolet in the role, with the Belgian having found it difficult to establish himself at Anfield too.

An injury to Karius meant that Mignolet started the campaign in goal before his rival took over, but Liverpool have conceded 13 goals in ten games – only Bournemouth in the top half have conceded more (14).

As a result, manager Klopp says that the club are training the keepers using methods more often seen in rugby, with goalkeeping coach John Achterberg seen challenging Karius for high balls with a tackle bag at the club’s training ground.

“John Achterberg usually does it with his hands but it’s better to use something else,” Klopp said.

“Of course that’s important. There are different things you have to do as a coach.

“First, as a keeper you have to learn the technique then you have to adapt to the real circumstances – having six, seven players around you.

“No-one gets out of your way. It is completely the opposite. They want to disturb your way.

“It was specific training for goalkeepers in the Premier League. That’s goalkeeping life. You can’t change this … so we need to prepare the boys and that’s what John is doing.”