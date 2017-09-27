Klopp: Liverpool’s Fab Four need time to knit together

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant his attacking ‘Fab Four’ will gel together – but accepts they just need time to gel.

The Reds boss started with his key quartet of Philippe Coutinho, Sadie Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah for the first time in a competitive game in the 1-1 Champions League draw at Spartak Moscow.

Coutinho, after a smart one-two with Mane, equalised Fernando’s free-kick but – despite creating a number of chances – they could not force a winner even after the introduction of striker Daniel Sturridge.

“It is good when you have all these players but it is not (just) lining up the players, they all need rhythm and it was a very intense game,” said Klopp.

“It is not about the names it is about how we perform.

“There were good saves from both goalkeepers and wrong decisions at the decisive moment.

“That is how football is. The only way you can change it is to do it again and do it again.”