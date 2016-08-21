Klopp: Liverpool’s timing and decision-making ‘not very good’

Jurgen Klopp: Not impressed with what he saw at Burnley

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blamed his players’ poor decision-making for not making the most of 81 per cent possession in the 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

Klopp’s side never recovered from the second-minute goal by Sam Vokes and, when Andre Gray doubled the hosts’ advantage just before half-time, the visitors’ job was made even more difficult as the Clarets put men behind the ball and conceded territory.

It proved an effective tactic as the Reds struggled to create any genuine chances, with 25 shots bringing just five on target but none that really troubled goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

“It was a difficult game for us but in the decision-making we passed the ball in the wrong moments. We had counter-attacks for the first and second goals but even at half-time I still thought there was something in the game for us,” Klopp said.

“The first half was not for growing self-confidence and we lost timing and patience and it was not our best timing offensively. It was not good.

“We had 80 per cent possession but it (Burnley’s) is a different way to play football and it is absolutely okay.

“It is not allowed that you suffer under your own poor possession because it makes no sense.

“Usually in a game like this we win if we don’t make the mistakes in the wrong moment, but we did and now we have to accept the result and carry on.”

After a thrilling 4-3 win at Arsenal last weekend, Klopp felt his side lost faith after going behind so early.

“There was a lot of time left to win the game. Life is not over,” the German added.

“I saw some really good crosses into the box where no-one was in the box. I saw shots when the box was full.

“In the last moment we were not where we should have been – that was the problem.

“Our timing and decision-making was not very good. That may have been forced by the result (score) and the passion of the opponent.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche made no excuses for his tactics after Vokes and Gray scored their maiden Premier League goals.

“We spoke to the players about the realities of this division. They (Liverpool) are a fine side and have players everywhere who can keep the ball,” he said.

“Possession has to lead to something and I don’t think they opened us up too many times.

“It was a myth that came out about five years ago that possession wins you games and Leicester disproved that last year.

“We knew the midfield would have to work hard and we could produce a good performance with two banks of four.

“I think the organisation and belief of the players was unbelievable.

“To come off their result last week and then for us to win 2-0 I think is a coupon-buster for most people.”