Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool side will not lose against Chelsea on Wednesday night as they prepare to receive the Premier League trophy at Anfield.

The champions have dropped 10 points in their last seven Premier League games since project restart and that is double the five points they dropped in the previous 29 games.

The Liverpool boss accepted that it had been difficult to prepare his side for matches since their won the title. And with the trophy presentation scheduled after the final whistle on Wednesday the German coach knows his side will have to try and focus.

Klopp did though boldly predict his side would not lose and offered the fans a revenge win for their 2014 title defeat, when Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip allowed Chelsea to score. Jose Mourinho’s men won 2-0 and Liverpool’s title hopes slipped away.

Klopp said: “We have to make the first step before the second and first is the game. Then we get the trophy for an outstanding season.

“I am not willing to make that smaller. They all know it’s more fun if you win but it is a proper challenge. Chelsea have history with this [in 2014].”

“I”m not sure how many were in that team [in 2014] but if you want, we can strike back for that. I don’t think we will lose the game, we are in a proper mood for the game. But we have to show that on the pitch.”

In fact there are no players remaining from that 2014 team, which was lead by Brendan Rodgers.

“We’ve always had massive pressure but we have done quite well. Let’s make it difficult for them and possible for us. That is the plan,” added Klopp.

No sub appearance for Klopp

“Chelsea will make some good changes but they have had a proper boost [from FA Cup]. We have to make sure it is not easy for them. Small details decide games and we have to put these things right.

“This is a challenge, being champions and playing these teams. I thought about how it was when I’ve won something before and it’s football. The boys love doing what they do. So far I am fine with attitude we’ve shown. I expect a good game from us and Chelsea.”

“It’s a big challenge. When Pep was at Bayern, we came 2nd with Dortmund. They dominated and lost some games as there was nothing to go for. I am happy how we showed up. There was nothing obvious, just little things you could see. We were the better side v Arsenal.”

Klopp was informed that Kenny Dalglish, who will present the trophy on Wednesday, was part of presentation team after coming on as sub when Liverpool last won title in 1990.

But Klopp added: “There’s no chance I’m coming on as sub tomorrow night!”