Jurgen Klopp heaped major praise on his Liverpool side again at Friday’s Melwood press conference.

Fresh from their 3-1 away triumph over Bayern Munich, Klopp was asked again about Wednesday night’s dominant display against the Bundesliga champions.

Two goals from Sadio Mane and a Virgil Van Dijk goal sank the hosts, who had to settle for being firmly second best on the night, with Klopp claiming they have taken the next step after putting in their finest European display in his tenure.

“It was really impressive the win against Bayern and it shows we made the next step up,” said Klopp.

“Last year was sensational free-flowing football but this was from my point of view this was the most mature performance we have put in so far in Europe since I have been in charge. I like that a lot.

“It is rare that one team shines completely and the other has a bad hair day; in that you have to work for each yard and then be there in the decisive moments and I was really happy.

“People spoke that Bayern aren’t what they usually are but we stopped them and credit to my boys because we didn’t let them play.”

The Reds boss was asked whether the mood had changed following the win in Bavaria.

“We haven’t changed our mood. We are just focused on the season,” said Klopp, who revealed Jordan Henderson (ankle) will miss out on Sunday at Fulham.

“The players were happy afterwards but we will just stay focused.,

“We weren’t surprised we did it or how we did it but I am happy we proved it and now we are completely concentrated on Fulham, stay in the same confident but greedy mood and being aggressive and direct and doing everything you need to do in a football game.”

Speaking about the challenge Fulham will pose, Klopp said: “This is a very important game for us.

“We don’t think about any other situations apart from ours and we just have to take our opportunity.

“Fulham are having a difficult season but you can see their chance recently – it is like a breath of fresh air.

“They lost to Chelsea and Leicester but they were impressive.

“We’ve been over it and we have to make sure we are spot on from the opening second to win the game.”