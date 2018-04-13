Klopp makes cast-iron promise over future of Liverpool star Salah

Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool fans he is ‘absolutely certain’ Mohamed Salah will still be at Anfield next season.

The Egypt attacker has been a revelation since moving from Roma – the Reds’ Champions League semi-final opponents – with the three-time Premier League Player of the Month having netted 39 goals in all competitions.

That form has attracted the attention of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Real Madrid, but Reds boss Klopp insists Salah is going nowhere this summer.

“People ask me will he leave,” he said in his Friday press conference. “I don’t think about it.

“I’m not confident he will be here next season. I know he will be.

“It’s only because people keep writing about it. We have a chance to create something here for the future.”

Such is the respect between the club, player and Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, there has been constant dialogue since his arrival to ensure the flourishing relationship is protected and grows as he continues to thrive in the Premier League.

And Salah himself sees no reason to move on this summer, telling CNN: “There’s something very special about playing for Liverpool. The Champions League nights are special for the fans too. You can feel it on the streets.

“The atmosphere in that first game against Manchester City was the first time I had really seen something like that.

“When we saw the draw, everyone knew it would be a difficult game, but I said we had to be positive and win. That’s what we did.”

