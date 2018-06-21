Klopp makes €60m Napoli star No 1 target after failed Fekir swoop

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to dust himself down after the Nabil Fekir saga and sensationally swoop for Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne.

The Reds chief is looking at alternative options after Fekir’s proposed Anfield switch collapsed due to concerns over the Lyon star’s medical history.

Despite having arguably the most dangerous front three in the Premier League in Sadio Mane, Robert Firmino and Mo Salah, it would appear that Klopp is refusing to rest on his laurels and is looking to supplement his attacking options.

And the latest player to be linked with a big-money move to Merseyside is Napoli attacker Insigne, according to Transfermarketweb.

The 27-year-old Italy international, who has spent his entire career in Naples, scored 14 goals goals in 48 games in all competitions last season but is being tipped to quit the Serie A giants.

The report goes on to state that Insigne’s versatility is a major factor behind Klopp’s interest in the player but that Napoli are not keen on selling the €60m-rated forward.

Indeed, Insigne rejected the Reds last year when he signed a new Napoli contract.

And, speaking at the time, he said: “After this moment I’m more than happy. This is what I’ve dreamed about as a child; to be here for as long as possible.

“I grew up here and am proud to renew for another 5 years with this club.

“It’s always been a dream to play for this shirt. Now that I have it on I hope to never take it off and to win some important trophies.

“Both the club and fans deserve it.”

Klopp, however, will continue to search for attacking talent to strengthen his squad as the Reds prepare to mount a Premier League title challenge and go one better than reaching last season’s Champions League final.

Indeed, Shakhtar Donetsk Bernard could be on such addition after revealing he will be leaving the club this summer.

