Klopp makes humorous quip as he assesses Liverpool’s final chances

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that neither team has an advantage heading into the Champions League final.

Klopp has the opportunity to capture his first piece of silverware for the Reds on Saturday night as his side face Spurs in Madrid, with the club looking to capture European Cup number six in the process.

The German faced the media for the final time ahead of the showdown in the Spanish capital, and he was in a calm mood and on humorous form.

“If I was the reason for losing 6 finals in a row then everyone should worry. If not, we have a chance,” he told reporters.

“Last year 3 strange goals, apart from that it was a good game. We are a completely different team to last year. We used the final as the next step.

“If I thought Tottenham had an advantage I would be mad. We don’t think about it. It’s about working for an advantage tomorrow. People will say we’re favourites but we won both games 2-1 – the second one with a strange goal.”

On whether Firmino will feature: “Yes, he’s ready. He’s fit and he has trained. He should be fine.

“If he will start? I’ll only tell you if Poch gives away his full team!

“My career for sure so far was not unlucky. I must be the world record holder for winning semi-finals but if I wrote a book about it probably no-one would buy it!”