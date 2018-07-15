Karius to get the elbow if Klopp delivers on world-record deal

Liverpool are expected to launch a world-record goalkeeper bid for Roma’s Alisson Becker this week after Jurgen Klopp changed his mind over the future of Loris Karius.

The Reds have long been linked with the Brazil No 1 – but as yet are yet to make an official move for the Roma custodian.

But amid talk that both Real Madrid and Chelsea are also keen, the Sunday Mirror claims Liverpool will finally launch an expected €70million (£62.7m) offer this week.

Those claims are further backed up by Rome-based journalist Alessandro Austini who claims the Reds are favourites to land the Brazilian.

And it’s claimed if Liverpool succeed in successfully raiding Roma for a second straight summer, Klopp will cash in on Karius – just a matter of days after seemingly handing the German stopper his backing.

The former Mainz man suffered the divining moments of his career when he made two huge mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Klopp was quick to defend his man – and was again on hand to protect his No 1 from more criticism after blundering again against Tranmere in a pre-season friendly.

“Yeah, it will probably happen for a while until he has a few fantastic games, that is how the situation is,” said the manager when asked if the mistake will lead to more attention on his goalkeeper.

“We cannot change that. Our job is to perform and you do what you do and that is part of the deal.

“You (the media) can all stop it immediately – promise? You never ask again, that would be one little step.

“It is obvious, we don’t have to hide it. Yes he could have made that save even though the shot was not easy to deal with.

“I’ve seen this situation 500 times at least in my life – ‘Bam’, against the chest, (ball) going down.

“Now Loris concedes that goal but we cannot start the story always after each mistake. Mistakes will happen.

“I don’t like it, you don’t like it, he doesn’t like it, but they do happen. So let’s carry on and make the best of all these situations to learn from it.”

However, Klopp could find takers short in coming forward for Karius, despite his largely-improved displays for Liverpool in the second half of last season.

It could well be that Liverpool sanction a loan exit for the German in order to move him on in the short term and help him to restore his confidence away from the limelight at Anfield.

Simon Mignolet also remains on the books, but he too could move on, with Klopp looking to promote Danny Ward up his pecking order.

