Klopp makes Lallana decision as two sides launch bids for Liverpool star

Adam Lallana has reportedly been told by Jurgen Klopp that he will soon be afforded more first-team chances after it was claimed that Liverpool had rejected two approaches for the midfielder.

The England midfielder has been restricted to just two Premier League starts this season following a groin injury, but appears to be a long way down Klopp’s midfield pecking order at Anfield.

As such, reports on Friday claimed the player was open to a possible move away from Merseyside.

However, with both former club Southampton and Turkish outfit Fenerbahce making firm approaches to sign the player on loan, Liverpool have told both clubs they have no intention of allowing Lallana to leave this month.

According to Sky Sports, Klopp has told Lallana he will be more and more integrated back into the first-team in the coming months, having recently made two substitute appearances. Klopp rates Lallana highly and as such has been told in no uncertain terms that he won’t be allowed to leave – even on a temporary basis – this month.

Liverpool on Friday sanctioned the loan exit of Nathaniel Clyne and the huge sale of striker Dominic Solanke – both to Bournemouth – meaning the chances of another first-team squad man moving on look even more unlikely.

Discussing the reasons behind his move to the south coast, Solanke said: “I think the club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age.

“I spoke with the manager this morning (Friday). He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about.

“My main target is to score goals and, being a striker, hopefully I can get a few for the team and help the team get wins. Playing in the Premier League, every game is tough and together we can try to do as well as we can.”

