Klopp makes last-minute block to deny midfielder move – report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has stepped in at the last moment to stop midfielder Lucas leaving Anfield to join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Brazilian, 29, was all set to join after a £2.5m fee was agreed between the two clubs, but Klopp’s fears that the transfer would leave the Reds light in midfield has seen the plug pulled.

Lucas is Liverpool’s longest-serving player with 315 appearances to his name after initially joining in 2007, and he now looks likely to add to that tally with Galatasaray confirming they have given up all hope on signing him.

Gala’s sporting director Levent Nazifoglu said: “We are no longer pursuing Lucas Leiva.

“We will continue efforts to sign alternative names instead.”

Lucas’ future may be up for debate again should Liverpool pursue their reported interest in Roma’s £16m-rated midfielder Leandro Paredes.