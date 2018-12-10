Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to give it their all in their Champions League clash against Napoli and ensure their efforts from last season don’t go to waste.

However, the German – who insists he never had any doubts Mohamed Salah would return to his very best form – has insisted he will wish the Italians and PSG the best of luck if both those sides progress at Liverpool’s expense.

The Reds – beaten finalists in 2018 – must beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side at Anfield on Tuesday to stand any chance of reaching the Champions League’s last 16, with Klopp calling on his players to prove their true class.

“We were not good at Napoli so first of all we would like to show we are better than that,” said Klopp.

“So we also have to call again on Anfield, and they should help us because that’s a massive game, a really massive game.

“Last year we did nearly everything to get qualified for that tournament again, because we had the final in the background but we also knew we had to do the job in the league.

“So now we have the chance with a specific result still to go through when this Champions League campaign so far was not really ours.

“In the home games so far we weren’t quite so impressive. They know as well it will be tough, but they are strong and we need to be very strong.

“We have to be on our toes on Tuesday night. It’s a big one, our people know that and I know they are already warming up.”

Goalkeeper Alisson has admitted the Reds have a mountain to climb against a very good Napoli side and Klopp continued: “I believe people get what they deserve. So if we are good enough we will get the result we need and go through. And if not we’ll congratulate Napoli and Paris, that’s how it is.”