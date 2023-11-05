Klopp makes Liverpool ‘genuine contenders’ for ‘irresistible’ Bundesliga attacker who’s turned his nose up at Man Utd

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Manchester City in the race to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen – but Manchester United are out of the question, according to a report.

Wirtz has got firmly back on track in 2023 after being sidelined with a serious injury in the final few months of 2022. Whereas the second half of last season was about him getting back up to speed, the new campaign has given him the chance to hit the ground running again.

So far in 2023-24, Wirtz has scored six goals and added nine assists from 15 appearances in all competitions. Playing mainly as a no.10, his form has caught the attention of clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City, as TEAMtalk recently revealed.

Now, the Daily Star has added Liverpool into the mix for Wirtz’s signature. According to the report, the presence of Jurgen Klopp on the Anfield touchline – and his extensive contacts in German football – make the Reds ‘genuine contenders’ to sign the 20-year-old.

Wirtz is described as someone Klopp could find ‘irresistible’ to add to his attacking department, in which the topic of Mohamed Salah’s future continues to linger after attempts to lure him to the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

The Daily Star suggests Manchester City and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been in an advantageous position for Wirtz, while Chelsea are also confirmed admirers, but the fact that Liverpool are now in contention could change that.

For any of them to sign him, they would have to meet an asking price in the region of £80m that has been set by Bayer Leverkusen, who still have him under contract until 2027.

Furthermore, they will have to wait until the summer transfer window, since the current Bundesliga leaders have categorically ruled out a January sale while they are in contention to finally dethrone the similarly unbeaten Bayern.

Wirtz overlooks Man Utd

Interestingly, the report adds that Man Utd were advised about Wirtz when Ralf Rangnick was at the club. However, like many of Rangnick’s targets, they never took the opportunity to sign him.

Now, as the Daily Star writes, “Wirtz believes he has far better options on the table” instead of Man Utd, who would therefore be rejected if they were to revive any plans to bring him to Old Trafford.

It seems that with Rangnick’s exit came the end of Man Utd’s chances of signing Wirtz too. To add insult to injury for the Red Devils, they could see him lining up against them for one of their main rivals next season if Liverpool or Man City are able to sign him.

