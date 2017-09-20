Klopp makes Liverpool vow ahead of Leicester return

A fed-up Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will be in better shape when they return to Leicester for their Premier League clash on Saturday evening.

The Foxes dumped Liverpool out in the third round after Shinji Okazaki and Islam Slimani scored to clinch a 2-0 win at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Klopp is a man under pressure with the Reds having suffered two draws and two defeats in their last four matches, but he insisted they would dust themselves down ahead of the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday.

“I lost more games in my life and in the morning I am fine but yes, we will come back, and I will be in better shape,” he said.

Liverpool dominated the first half at the King Power Stadium and their failure to score and poor defending allowed the Foxes to win.

And Klopp knows these are issues he will have to address: “After the first goal you saw the heads from Leicester went up, that was a bigger difference. The game changes in moments like this, you have the chance to do it by yourself or sometimes you are on the wrong side and that’s how it is.

“But that we concede like this, that makes me really, really sick.

“We are still a good football team, I see it, but unfortunately it doesn’t feel (like that) at the moment because it’s a cup competition.

“We wanted to go into the next round and nobody is interested who plays the better in the first half.”