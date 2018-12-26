Klopp makes major title race claim as Liverpool extend lead at top

Jurgen Klopp insisted the Premier League title race will go right down to the wire despite his Liverpool side opening up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Liverpool clinched a 4-0 victory over Newcastle thanks to goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho, as the Reds turned out another dominant display.

With Manchester City losing to Leicester, Liverpool are now seven points above the Premier League champions, who have dropped to third, but Klopp was keen to stay calm after learning of the scores from elsewhere.

Nonetheless, he was delighted with his side’s performance, claiming the scoreline could have been even bigger.

He told BBC Sport: “The start of the game offensively was very lively, defensively a bit in between, I didn’t like it too much.

“But apart from that the whole game was really good, we could’ve scored more, the chances were there with fantastic movements. Right to the end we were wanting to control the game but still wanted to score.

“It’s difficult to break down Newcastle’s formation, they worked hard but the boys stayed in the game and did the job.”

Klopp also revealed that Liverpool were only focusing on their own game, sending a warning to his squad to stay level-headed as excitement grows among the Anfield faithful.

“We had no idea about the Manchester City result until after the game. We play City soon – if I was them I would think there is only four points because we still have to play them, then we play Arsenal before then as well.

“The only thing that matters to us is the performance and keeping that level of performance. It’s good but that’s all. Tottenham are flying – they had a difficult summer but they are doing brilliant.

“We are on a good run as well. Chelsea will win, Arsenal will win, it will be a race until the final day.

“But we are in it and that’s important. We’re just creating a basis for the rest of the season and the basis after the first part of the season is obviously a good one.”

