Klopp makes odd Playstation analogy after Liverpool draw a blank

Jurgen Klopp insisted title-chasing Liverpool were not losing their nerve after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by neighbours Everton.

The Liverpool boss took issue with a reporter who asked if he regretted not going for the “jugular more” after the Reds missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.

Klopp also cited the weather, specifically the wind, among the reasons for his side’s failure to claim a victory at Goodison Park that would have taken them a point above champions Manchester City.

Klopp said: “We don’t play PlayStation. Do you think we didn’t take enough risks today? Is that what you want to ask?

“That’s a really disappointing question, I have to say, because that means it’s like it’s so easy.

“Is there any draw we didn’t try to win? What is that? An extra attacker just to go wild nine matchdays (from the end)?

“You think it’s PlayStation – bring an extra attacker and football changes. It’s not like that. We are offensive enough, football doesn’t work like that. There are nine games to go, we don’t lose our nerve – like you, obviously.

“There’s not a moment where we say, ‘come on now, throw everything in that direction’. You cannot play in the Premier League like that.

“We take all the risks, but you cannot take more than 100 per cent risk, going nuts. It’s not about that.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!