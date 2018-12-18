Klopp makes ominous admission; says only one team can stop Man City

Jurgen Klopp believes the only team that can stop Manchester City from winning a second successive Premier League title is themselves.

Klopp’s Liverpool side currently lead the way by one point, but the German is not getting carried away.

“We don’t decide the league on one match day,” said Klopp.

“I would say we are always motivated at the highest level. We are concentrated on our situation. We are in December and Tottenham are six points – that’s a massive gap?

“City play them, Arsenal, they are so close. So many things can happen to just think about one opponent.

“Only City can stop City to be honest. We just have to play our own game,” he told a press conference to preview Friday night’s clash with Wolves.

The Reds face City at the start of the new year, and Klopp added: “Manchester City is January 3.

“There is nothing to think about yet. I am sure Pep (Guardiola) isn’t thinking about us for one second in this moment.

“We are staying focused. I think we have learned we have a really good football team.

“It all needs time after pre-season. Everyone has to perform at the highest level otherwise there is another really good player who can take their position.

“That keeps you on your toes. That’s the one thing. The other thing is as a human being and as a football you want to be successful and you know what you have to do for it.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be successful but the other teams are very, very good as well. We will try everything. The players understand the club gave us the opportunity to create a group that can be successful.”

Klopp confirmed England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be fit to face Wolves but added that his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The defender picked up a knock in the recent 1-0 win over Napoli and initially it was feared he would be out of action for a month.

“It looks surprisingly good,” said the Liverpool boss. “Wolves will be too early but after that hopefully we can think about him.”