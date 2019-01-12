Wolves, West Ham and Fulham face transfer disappointment after Jurgen Klopp told suitors of the forward that Liverpool have no intention of selling the striker this month.

The Belgium international appeared to be a long way down Klopp’s pecking order at Anfield, but his late winner in the Merseyside derby last month, together with the £19m sale of Dominic Solanke, has brought about a change of heart.

Liverpool value Origi at around £20million, but Klopp has told his side’s Premier League rivals that they have no intention of cashing in on him before the end of the season.

And while it seems Origi will only have a bit-part role to play this season, Klopp is understood to have told Origi that he will have a role as back up, along with Daniel Sturridge, for Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Origi is contracted to Liverpool until June 2020 and his exit this summer now looks likely, with the striker, who spent last term on loan at Wolfsburg, this week marking his second start of the season with a sweet strike in Monday’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup.

However, it seems BBC pundit Alan Shearer was not too impressed by Origi’s display, despite his well-taken goal at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi has joined Belgian side Royal Excel Mouscron on loan until the end of the season.

