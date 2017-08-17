Klopp revelation over Liverpool’s plans for rest of window

Jurgen Klopp insists he is more than happy with his Liverpool squad and will not be too disgruntled if they fail to make any more signings this summer.

However, the Reds boss insists the club will continue to pursue deals for targets, with the transfer window due to close two weeks today.

Liverpool have endured a frustrating transfer window this summer, with only Dominic Solanke, Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson arriving at Anfield, as deals for the likes of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk have failed to bear fruit.

However, the Reds were on Wednesday linked with a move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri and Klopp is keeping an open mind over potential new recruits, despite admitting his satisfaction with his squad.

“We are still looking,” Klopp said on Thursday. “The transfer market is difficult worldwide. Of course we think about what we can do.”

Klopp, though, insists he is content with the players currently at his disposal.

“If the transfer window would have ended yesterday we already would have a team I would like and can play football with,” he added.

“August 31st will be a busy day. If we’re involved in that day I’m not too sure.”

One player who looks likely to leave Liverpool is Philippe Coutinho, though the Reds manager denied suggestions the player had gone on strike.

However, with the playmaker likely to leave Anfield, the Reds boss has been linked with the likes of Keita Balde, Christian Pulisic and Lorenzo Insigne as he weighs up a potential replacement.