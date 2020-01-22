Klopp makes strong statement about in-demand Liverpool player’s future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he has no plan to sell Xherdan Shaqiri in the January transfer window.

Shaqiri has failed to establish himself as a regular in the Liverpool first team and has been heavily linked with moves away from Anfield this month.

Italian club AS Roma and Spanish outfit Sevilla have reportedly approached the Reds for the Switzerland international, but the Premier League outfit have turned down both the offers, claim the BBC.

It has been claimed that Liverpool will only sell the 28-year-old winger in the summer of 2020, and that too for a transfer fee £25.5million.

Shaqiri has played just 175 minutes in the Premier League and only three minutes in the Champions League so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league and two starts and two substitute appearances in Europe.

Klopp has reiterated Liverpool’s stance, and he has made it clear that no player will be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

“In the majority of December we had the bench full of kids, wonderful kids but kids,” said Klopp when asked about Shaqiri’s future.

“So how can we think of selling anybody? We have to keep them for sorting our situation, not situation of other clubs. No intention from our side to do anything.”

With Liverpool aiming to win the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup this season, Klopp needs a big squad, and Shaqiri will get playing time in the coming weeks and months.

The Reds are 13 points clear of second-placed and defending champions Manchester City at the top of the league table, and have also played two fewer games.

The Merseyside outfit will face Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup this weekend, while next month they will lock horns with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

