Klopp meets with super agent to discuss two possible Liverpool deals

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has met up with the agent of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, according to reports.

Donnarumma has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A outfit this campaign and is seen as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon’s throne in the Italian national team.

He made his debut for Milan in 2015 at the age of 16 and has since made five appearances for Italy and become a mainstay for his club.

Italian publication TuttoMercatoWeb claims that Reds boss Klopp met up with his representative Mino Raiola recently as the German puts a goalkeeper at the top of his summer wishlist.

The report continues by saying that they understand no formal offer has been made despite Klopp’s meeting with Raiola and his interest in Donnarumma.

Pepe Reina is set to join Milan in the summer which seems to be paving the way for Donnarumma’s departure with the club also under pressure after breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

And the Serie A club’s director Massimiliano Mirabelli has reacted to the possibility that Donnarumma could be sold in the summer.

“He is part of the club’s heritage and we wouldn’t let go of him easily, unless of course someone values him the way he must be valued,” Mirabelli said.

“If a good enough offer arrived, any of our players could be sold.

“There are far richer clubs out there and we have to choose other paths.

“Let’s not kid ourselves that we can return to being the Serie A of the past that attracted so many champions.

“We never will attract them. It’ll be very difficult.”

Klopp also likes the look of Ajax youngster Kluivert, the son of Barcelona legend Patrick – claims the Daily Express – as he looks to shape his squad for next season.

Serie A outfit Roma are thought to be interested in Kluivert, while a host of other top Premier League clubs have been linked with the 19-year-old.

Raiola is also Kluivert’s agent and Klopp is understood to have also discussed the Dutchman’s availability in the meeting.

