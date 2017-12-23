Klopp: Mignolet would have saved Xhaka shot 99.9% of the time

Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of Simon Mignolet after the Liverpool goalkeeper was again left with egg on his face at Arsenal.

Belgium goalkeeper Mignolet – so often blamed by supporters and pundits for the alarming goals he concedes – was at again at fault for Granit Xhaka’s goal, flapping at a shot he ought to have saved comfortably.

Klopp remained phlegmatic about the mistake, insisting Liverpool should still have secured victory.

“Simon Mignolet saves these balls 99.9 per cent of his full career, but not tonight,” said Klopp.

“Those five minutes can be enough to learn from. We have to learn from this. We should have scored another goal.

“That’s a big compliment for us coming here, creating these kinds of chances, that’s not easy as well.

“If there were to be a winner tonight, it should have been Liverpool.”

