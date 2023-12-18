Klopp urged to move quickly to sign perfect Van Dijk heir for Liverpool as Leicester make first move over bargain January deal

Brazilian side Sao Paulo are waiting for Liverpool to launch a counter bid to sign their star defender Lucas Beraldo after two other sides joined the hunt for his signature and amid claims Leicester are close to having an offer accepted.

The 20-year-old defender has been watched by Liverpool scouts extensively in recent weeks as the Reds consider an approach for a new defender in the January window. That hunt has intensified in recent weeks following the season ending ACL injury suffered by Joel Matip, that could also spell the end of the experienced defender’s Anfield career.

And while Jurgen Klopp has intimated his side will likely “do the right thing” and extend his stay, the 32-year-old’s current arrangement is due to expire next summer, leading to a pretty uncertain time for the former Schalke man.

However, his long-term absence creates a more immediate concern for Klopp, who now has just Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and the relatively-untested Jarrel Quansah as potential partners for Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

And for a side still alive in four competitions, Klopp knows his side are now just one more injury away from seeing their season unravel before his very eyes.

As a result, it’s little surprise to see the signing of a new centre-half being seen as a transfer priority for Klopp. To that end, the Reds have been linked with one of three top-quality options, with the window officially opening for business in just 14 days time.

Of that trio, it is perhaps Beraldo who is seen as the easiest to acquire, given Sao Paulo have made it clear they are unable to stand in the 20-year-old’s way if a sizeable offer lands on their desk.

READ MORE ~ Liverpool are the comeback kings and the Premier League’s Mentality Monsters

Liverpool need to act fast to beat Leicester to Lucas Beraldo

Speaking recently about the 20-year-old defender, as well as the club’s other prize assets in Rodrigo Nestor, 23, and Pablo Maia, 21, Sao Paulo general manager Rui Costa admitted his side would be willing to negotiate their sales.

“They are boys with very good minds, who know that the moment will come [to leave]. We’ll always talk to the agent and the player,” he told Globoesporte.

“We ended up renewing Beraldo’s contract until 2027. We will negotiate with each of them if the offer is good for everyone. But I have never faced pressure from these boys. Quite the opposite.”

Now, according to TuttoJuve, the Brazilian side are putting pressure on Liverpool to make their move for Beraldo after receiving two firm enquiries for his signature.

The first of those has reportedly arrived from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg, though they are yet follow up that approach with a firm bid.

The second, though, comes from Championship leaders Leicester City, whom have on Monday reportedly lodged a firm €20m (£17.2m) offer for the 20-year-old.

Enzo Maresca’s side are currently top of the Championship, having claimed 17 wins in their 21 matches played so far. A good bet to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, the Foxes are now in the market for reinforcements to bolster their squad for the run-in.

However, despite their status as Championship leaders, Beraldo’s people are not exactly enthused by the Foxes’ approach and have asked Sao Paulo to delay on accepting the offer in the hope that Liverpool could launch a counter move.

Beraldo touted as would-be Van Dijk heir at Liverpool

The trouble for Sao Paulo is that Liverpool are seemingly looking at other options before Beraldo – known as The Joker to his teammates due to the permanent smile that is apparently etched on his face – and will not be pressured into making their move for him before they have explored those other avenues first.

To that end, the Reds are also reportedly keen on both Maxence Lacroix and Goncalo Inacio too, though both defenders would cost significantly more than Beraldo.

That stalling though could yet play into Leicester’s hands, with Sao Paulo seemingly keen to find a resolution on his future sooner rather than later.

Juventus are also among the sides keen on the Brazil U20 defender, with Sao Paulo reportedly hoping the extended interest in the player can push his fee nearer the €25m (£21.5m) mark.

A failure to bring Beraldo to Anfield would undoubtedly frustrate the South American based scout employed by Liverpool, who has seemingly earmarked Beraldo as having the attributes needed to become a major star of the future.

The left footer has drawn favourable comparisons to Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk, with reports suggesting he has been earmarked as the best long-term heir to the Dutch defender.

That may be high acclaim for the player, although they could be forced to sit back and see if that prophecy comes true should the move to the King Power go through.

DON’T MISS: Klopp told shining Liverpool target is ‘like Thomas Muller’ in big praise, but Brighton interest ‘more concrete’