Klopp muscled out as Newcastle close on deal for big-money Liverpool target seen as Tonali replacement

Liverpool will have to act fast if they want to sign long-term target Teun Koopmeiners amid reports Newcastle have already reached out to Atalanta over a possible January deal for the Netherlands midfielder.

The Magpies are still reeling after losing their £55m summer signing Sandro Tonali to a lengthy suspension as a result of a breach of betting regulations dating back to his days as an AC Milan player. Tonali managed 12 appearances and one goal in all competitions for Newcastle before being hit with a 10-month suspension that brings his first season to a premature end.

The Italy international’s absence leaves Eddie Howe with a major headache and a hole to fill in his midfield with his side still alive in four competitions this season.

And if Newcastle manage to navigate through their Champions League group of death – they face Borussia Dortmund away on Tuesday evening and still have games to play against PSG and AC Milan – then the club may well grant Howe permission to make another costly midfield recruit.

Currently sat third in their group, Howe’s side will need to be at their best to take anything from a Dortmund side, who just a fortnight ago silenced St James’ Park by claiming a somewhat surprise 1-0 win.

A victory will put Newcastle in a strong position to progress through the group. And while a defeat will not be curtains, it will leave them with an uphill battle to reach the knockout stages, which could be worth tens of millions more to the club.

As a result, much of their January spending capacity hinges on the ability to progress in the Champions League.

Newcastle want Teun Koopmeiners to replace Tonali

Nonetheless, Newcastle have reportedly set the wheels in motion for a January raid for the Koopmeiners, the man whom Howe reportedly has made his No 1 target to replace Tonali.

According to Tuttomercato, Newcastle have been watching Koopmeiners closely in recent weeks in light of a possible January approach and in anticipation of a hefty ban dished out to Tonali.

Now that has become a reality, the Italian outlet claims the Magpies are to step up that hunt for the Netherlands midfielder, having already made enquiries over a possible deal.

In an ideal world, Newcastle would like to sign Koopmeiners on an initial loan deal with an option to buy in the summer. To that end, it’s reported that Atalanta could do business if the Tynesiders agree to a £48m (€55m) package for the 25-year-old.

The 17-times capped midfielder moved to Serie A from AZ Alkmaar in summer 2021 for a modest €12m (£10.4m), having previously been linked with Leeds.

He has since gone on to make 90 appearances for La Dea, scoring 17 goals in the process.

Now regarded as one of Italian football’s best midfielders, that form has also attracted the attentions of Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool. Indeed, with the Merseysiders still in the hunt for a new midfielder themselves in January, it’s been reported they could yet make a fresh approach of their own for Koopmeiners.

The Reds are also on the trail of Fluminense midfielder Andre, whom last weekend helped his side win the Copa Libertadores, and it is thought they will move for either the Brazilian or Koopmeiners in January.

However, Newcastle’s early advances for the player pits them in pole position for a deal, in a move which may well spell bad news for Klopp and leaving Liverpool to instead focus entirely on a deal for Andre.

