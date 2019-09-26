Klopp names position he sees Ki-Jana Hoever playing long term

Ki-Jana Hoever has been tipped to have a massive future in the game, despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp struggling to say whether he’s best suited to being a right-back or a centre-half.

Klopp altered his entire starting line-up from Sunday’s win at Chelsea but they were still too strong for their Sky Bet League One opposition, running out comfortable 2-0 winners, with Harvey Elliott – who arrived from Fulham in the summer – writing himself into the Anfield history books.

The 16-year-old put in an accomplished display and twice hit the crossbar as James Milner profited from terrible goalkeeping from Stuart Moore to put the Reds in front before young defender Hoever wrapped up a comfortable win with his first goal for the club.

Klopp had words of praise for both Elliott and Milner after the match – but another who caught the eye was Hoever and the German believes the versatile youngster has a big future at Anfield.

The Dutch defender is capable of playing at right-back and at centre-half and, amid a debate about where he is best suited, Klopp believes Hoever – due to his physicality – can knuckle down and become a full-back first and foremost.

“For Ki-Jana, I didn’t play on a similar stage when I was 18 years old at this really nice stadium, I wish other clubs would have had similar dressing rooms, by the way!” Klopp said. “‘So in the first half he was defensively orientated. Second half he was able to get in the box and it was a wonderful goal. Wonderful cross (from Milner) absolutely.

“There is no reason to decide his long-term position now. He can play both. For now, the full-back is a little bit better for him in the moment. We have to see how he develops physically, playing in the centre is very demanding and you have to be physically 100% ready.

“He has the speed and the passing, his crossing can be improved which will be useful from the full-back position.

“That has to be more natural, his desire to go in the right direction, open up when you control a pass and you see the pitch. It is normal. If they couldn’t improve any more that would be really strange. They have the most time and hopefully we can use them again.

“We don’t have to make them all bigger quicker than necessary. They are all good. They all have the right environment here and we can really take care of these boys. We believe in them and they have to make the next step.

“These boys are naturally fit, but you saw it was not the game anymore and see Millie running round and you have to feel it on the pitch.”

Liverpool’s reward for the win is a visit from Unai Emery’s Arsenal in the next round – the Gunners having already been turned over 3-1 in the Premier League meeting at Anfield earlier this season. You can see the full draw here.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!