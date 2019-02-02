Klopp names seven West Ham stars who pose threat to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool face one of their more tricky away assignments this season when they face a West Ham side he believes are blessed with some top-quality players.

By the time the Reds kick-off at the London Stadium on Monday evening their five-point lead at the top of the table could have been cut to two as Manchester City play Arsenal on Sunday.

Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham are on a three-match losing streak, as Leicester were in midweek, but despite the Hammers being rolled over 4-0 by Klopp’s side on the opening day of the season, the Reds boss is taking nothing for granted.

“We started against West Ham with a brilliant game from us and not a very good game of West Ham. That day they had a new manager and a lot of new players,” he said.

“They had a really bad start, I think they had maybe only two points after six matchdays, but since then they are nearly a top-six side. That’s what we should expect.

“(They have the) most experienced manager in the Premier League at the moment, really good football team, good signings in defence, experience in the full-back positions.

“(Declan) Rice, fantastic development next to (Mark) Noble in midfield, experience and youth. Then you have the wings, really strong, (Felipe) Anderson fantastic signing, and Marko Arnautovic an outstanding striker.

“(Samir) Nasri is now around, (Robert) Snodgrass is back on track, Lukasz Fabianski in goal, it’s a really good football team. That’s what we have to be ready for again.

“We can’t compare with the first game of the season. We expected a difficult game that day but it was not so difficult for two reasons: we were really good and they were not ready.

“Now they are ready and it’s a completely different cup of tea.”

Get the latest personalised Hammers products on our new TEAMtalk West Ham shop!