Klopp names the one Liverpool star he would have paid £134m for

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he would have paid double the fee he forked out for goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazil international signed from Roma in the summer for £67m, and made a vital save to deny Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik from equalising late on.

The Reds eventually hung on to their 1-0 lead and progressed to the last 16 of the Champions League, and Klopp hailed it as ‘the save of the season’.

“The goalie made the save of the season,” Klopp told Viasport.

“I have no clue how he made that save. Thank God we have him. If I’d known how good he was, I’d have paid double … I think nobody expected a save in that situation. It’s a goal, no?

“He had a lot of things to do tonight but how cool and calm he was says a lot. But still he needs the other boys around, so he doesn’t have to make 100 saves like that.

“It was unbelievable, what the boys they did tonight, it was so special. They created such an incredible atmosphere I am still full of adrenaline about it, just unbelievable.”

Klopp admitted that he was proud of his side’s efforts despite their wastefulness when trying to kill the game off.

“Yes we could have scored more,” he added. “The most difficult period was just after the 1-0. That made the game intense.

“We knew we could not change the tactics. After 65 minutes, it was really wild, counter and counter without finishing. I am really proud of what the boys did.”