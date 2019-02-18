Klopp names the one thing Liverpool have the most of in world football

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to channel their “emotion” against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, insisting that he would try and buy a ticket for the game if he wasn’t managing.

Liverpool face Bayern in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday, with the Kop expected to be on fine form as ever.

Last season’s beaten finalists will hope to build a solid advantage at Anfield that they can take to Germany in next month’s second leg.

Klopp hopes that the Reds, can use the emotion of the crowd to their advantage against a top opponent.

“We are maybe the most emotional club in world football, and emotion in my mind is a very positive thing,” he said.

“Let’s make it a very emotional night on the pitch, in the stands, and let’s enjoy it together.

“We are a really strong side and that is what we have to show. If I wasn’t involved tomorrow I would try and buy a ticket.”