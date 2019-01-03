Klopp not given up hope on Liverpool star filling Coutinho’s boots

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says the experiment to use Xherdan Shaqiri as a direct replacement for Phil Coutinho earlier this season did not work out.

Shaqiri, who arrived in a £12million deal from Stoke, was handed his first start by Klopp in the 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield in September.

Klopp started the Swiss attacker as an attacking midfielder – the role occupied by Coutinho before his transfer to Barcelona – but despite having a hand in the Reds’ first and third goals, he was subbed at half-time.

Klopp said at the time he felt holes needed to be plugged, and in an interview with Gary Neville for Sky Sports the German explained the reason why he had to take Shaqiri out of the firing line.

“We did have to find a position for (Shaqiri). That’s a pretty good one, we tried it in a 4-3-3, he can’t play there yet as a half-space midfielder,” said Klopp.

“You don’t want to force a player into a position, you want to show his strengths, not where he isn’t good. Xherdan’s main quality is obviously offensive – creating, shooting, finishes, being between the lines – and in a half-space position, there is a lot of defensive work.”

In September Klopp admitted it was had withdrawing Shaqiri at half-time against Saints.

“No it was not easy, to be honest. It’s my job to sometimes deliver news nobody wants to hear,” said the German.

“I said to Shaq at half-time that I’d never taken a player off at half-time after such an influential half.”

The German though says he has not given up on Shaqiri being able to play in the no.10 role.

“He can do that and he gets better day by day and maybe one day, he could play it like Phil (Coutinho) could play it in the last half year he was here,” added Klopp.