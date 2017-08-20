Klopp offers Coutinho update as Barcelona ready fresh bid

The Philippe Coutinho situation at Liverpool is “not easy”, admitted boss Jurgen Klopp following their Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to sign the Brazilian, and have already reportedly seen three bids rejected.

The most recent of those bids was £114million, but the Express claim that Barcelona are not finished yet, and will return with a £130million offer as they continue their attempts to replace Neymar.

“At the moment, as you can imagine, it’s not too easy for anybody, but we have to be concentrated on the job on the pitch,” said Klopp

“I don’t think that it makes sense to think too much ahead, what can happen and when.

“The situation is like it is, and it has not changed, that’s all I know. When there is no other decision possible – on the 31st of August – then we have to think about everything new.”