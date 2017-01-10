Klopp offers thoughts on fresh talk linking Coutinho to Barcelona

Jurgen Klopp has once again warned Barcelona off a move for Liverpool’s star player Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil forward is set to make his return from an ankle injury in Wednesday’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg clash against Southampton – news which is sure to please Liverpool fans.

However, reports in Spain have again suggested Barcelona are keen to bring the player to the Nou Camp, with claims being made they are prepping a concrete £60million offer to Liverpool.

But Liverpool boss Klopp says no amount of money will force him to sell his prize asset this month or in the summer despite knowing that Barcelona will not back off in their attempts to force a move.

Klopp said: “We never had any ideas or plans or any talks about him leaving, because he is our player – there are no other ideas, nothing has changed.”

However, he did admit though, that big clubs like Barca wouldn’t be put off, just because Coutinho has been sidelined for almost two months.

“Big clubs don’t think in this way unfortunately. It was not a big injury so there was no question of him not being the same player afterwards.

“It would be nice if big clubs forgot about a player completely because he’s been injured for five or six weeks.

“I’m not sure it’s like this though, but he is our player and that is it.”

Speaking about the player’s likely return to the squad on Wednesday, Klopp revealed the player would likely be on the bench only – especially with the Premier League trip to Manchester United coming just four days later.

“I would say it makes sense for him to be involved against Southampton, in the squad. We will see what happens there, whether we have to use him or not.

“We would only leave him out because of United if a few minutes didn’t make sense, and a few minutes for him does make sense.

“There is a big difference to being fit and match fit, but of course it’s Phil, so we want to try everything we can to bring him close to his 100 per cent.”