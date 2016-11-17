Klopp gives updates on Coutinho, Firmino, Sturridge & Lallana

Jurgen Klopp has revealed both Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino are back on Merseyside following their exploits for Brazil – and also answered questions on both Daniel Sturridge and Adam Lallana.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday to preview Saturday’s clash at Southampton, Klopp said he’d not actually heard from the South American pair – but was happy to explain that no news was good news.

“After international breaks it’s a special situation. It feels different,” he said.

“It wasn’t possible for me to watch the Brazil games live.

“When I wake up and see there is no message then I take that as good news.”

Klopp continued: “Everybody should be able to see that we’ve been working together and that’s what has happened up until now.

“It was good, important word is ‘was’.

“Then we had 10 days a break with players coming back from all around the world.”

Klopp refused to say if the Brazilian pair would start against Saints, and was less than revealing about another man, Sturridge.

The Reds striker has been linked with plenty of moves away this week, but Klopp insisted the striker has returned to training with a positive attitude.

“My opinion is very good about Daniel, it has never changed, I saw the (England) game and he scored a wonderful goal,” the Reds boss added.

“He is a wonderful football player so why should I change after 70-something minutes in the first game and no minutes in the second game?

“It is very positive. When he came back he was happy to see us again, I could see in his face, his attitude and the fun he had in training.

“He was really happy to be and that’s a good sign.”

Asked whether Sturridge would be happier playing Klopp added: “I was a player for a few years so yes, probably.”

Lallana rated 50/50

One man who is doubtful on Saturday is Lallana, who limped off with a groin injury against Spain while playing for England on Tuesday.

“With Adam we don’t know yet exactly,” Klopp said. “We haven’t done a scan until now.

“It will be close. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Klopp on Southampton

Saints have been in good form so far under new boss Claude Puel and Klopp knows his side will be in for a real test.

“The biggest surprise for me so far has been Southampton,” the German added.

“They have done an unbelievable job. Four of our team are from there – so it will quite the game.

“They replaced a very good manager with a great replacement.

“[Nathan] Redmond quite a good choice to replace [Sadio] Mane.

“But we want to go there and win, rather than celebrate Southampton’s scouting department.”

