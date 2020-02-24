Klopp responds to Werner talk as he discusses Liverpool transfer appeal

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that the success the Reds are currently enjoying means attracting the game’s biggest stars is becoming easier after the Reds manager responded to Timo Werner’s very public courting of the European champions.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Germany international, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Anfield outfit are reportedly prepared to meet Werner’s release clause of €58million (£50m), while the player openly stated his admiration for the reigning European champions after scoring the winning goal in RB Leipzig’s Champions League win at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Werner then followed this up by further discussing a possible move to Anfield by admitting his admiration for Klopp himself and why his style would suit their game so well. It’s as good a ‘come-and-get-me’ plea as we’ve seen in some time!

Klopp now admits that the level of success Liverpool are enjoying attracts a new quality of player, but also concedes that even some of the world’s biggest names may fear they wouldn’t be able to get into his side.

Responding to talk of Werner’s hopes of moving to Anfield, Klopp said: “On the one side, it’s easier if players see you as that.

“If they see you are successful, it’s easier to get into talks with players. But on the other side, it’s more difficult the better your team is because they ask questions like ‘where and when would I play?’

“We need players who want to be part of this, who want to fight for their spot, who want to make the next step together with us, who want to develop and improve so that’s it.

“We have these players and whoever wants to join us, needs to have exactly this kind of attitude.”

When they win the league this year, Klopp knows Liverpool will achieve another level of status and with that comes more questions about his own playing squad and whether his players are now at their peak of their careers.

“The CV [we are looking for], it’s not easy to fulfil. The age group of the team is good in the moment. In two or three years, maybe it’ll be different but for the moment, it’s good,” he said.

“It depends on what you want – is it a good age for selling? Probably not. But is it a good age for performing? Yes. So there’s a lot of things we have to think about. It’s an interesting period.

“It’s not that we are going mad about what is out there – we want the right player, we don’t just sign any. But I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.

“In the South American part of the world, the other two – Barcelona and Real Madrid – are a bit more famous which makes sense language and culture-wise. It’s why calls from them could always cause some trouble, but apart from that, there’s not 500 clubs who could buy players from us.

A win over West Ham on Monday night will put Liverpool a minimum of just four wins away from securing the Premier League title.