Klopp on why Coutinho sale won’t hinder Liverpool’s CL chances

Jurgen Klopp believes the form of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah can carry Liverpool a long way in the Champions League after discussing whether their chances have been affected by Philippe Coutinho’s sale.

Critics predicted January’s £142million sale of the Brazilian to Barcelona would hit Liverpool hard but, in light of the goalscoring exploits of Salah and Firmino, it has not yet.

The pair have 11 Champions League goals between them – only PSG’s Edinson Cavani and Neymar have scored more – and only Real Madrid’s Ronaldo (nine) scored more than Firmino’s six in the group stage.

“We qualified for the Champions League without Phil, he was not involved in either of the Hoffenheim games either,” Klopp said.

“I don’t think he (Firmino) has stepped up but maybe it is more obvious because his situations are not overshadowed by Phil Coutinho’s situations. That’s how it is. That is all.

“He doesn’t always have to be the stand-out player. As often as he can be, that’s good.

“I don’t know what other people think about Roberto Firmino – I can imagine a bit because you ask me about it – (but) people with a football brain judge him right.”

Liverpool face Porto in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

