Liverpool have contacted the mother and agent of Adrien Rabiot over a future move to Anfield, according to the latest reports.

The midfielder will be out of contact at the end of the season and has been chased by a number of top European sides, with Barcelona and AC Milan among those to have expressed a concrete interest. Premier League interest has been mooted from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City – but it appears Liverpool could be leading all their rivals after speaking with the Rabiot’s mother.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of Rabiot and tried to bring him to the club when he was manager of Borussia Dortmund.

But it seems he may have more luck in his efforts to lure him to Anfield, with the player said to have grown up as a supporter of Liverpool.

“I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young,” he told RMC recently.

Furthermore, with the player able to leave Paris on a free transfer next summer, Liverpool could agree pre-contract terms with the player as early as January after what is being described as progressive talks with his mother and agent.

In addition, ESPN reports that Rabiot has also held talks with Klopp over the phone to discuss a potential future move to Anfield for the 23-year-old.

Liverpool fans could get their first look of Rabiot in the flesh when the Reds host PSG in their opening Champions League tie of the season at Anfield on September 18.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.